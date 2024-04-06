2024 NFL Draft interview: Northern Iowa DL Khristian Boyd

Arguably no player improved his stock over the course of the 2024 East-West Shrine Bowl like Northern Iowa defensive tackle Khristian Boyd.

The 6-foot-3, 324-pound lineman was a first-team All-MVFC and a third-team AP FCS All-American for his performance in the 2023. He was a tremendous run-stuffer over the course of his collegiate career, and his play strength is reflective of the 38 bench-press reps he had at his Pro Day, a number which would’ve placed second among Combine participants.

Boyd’s tape was very good in college, and he was able to make the transition to Power 5 competition incredibly well at the Shrine Bowl. He finished the week as the Defensive Player of the Week for his play down in Frisco, firmly solidifying himself as a player worth using a draft pick on.

Windy City Gridiron spoke with Boyd about his performance at the Shrine Bowl, his first-step quickness for his size, and more.

JI: You were a key contributor for five seasons at Northern Iowa. What was your favorite moment about his experience there?

KB: I would definitely say probably back in 2019, when we beat South Dakota State to go to the semifinals. A couple of weeks before that, we went to their spot, and they they kind of smashed us like 38-6. Then, the playoffs came around. Everybody’s busy writing us off, but we played them in the second round, and then we end up beating them on their own field. That was a great feeling.

JI: You’re one of the best run-defenders in the class. What goes into the mentality of doing the dirty work and freeing up opportunities for your teammates?

KB: I’m the man in the middle, the engine that really starts everything. [I have] the mentality of, every single play, I’m gonna go out there and try to dominate. You can’t take plays off at all at as a d-tackle. You’re always going to have to give it 100% every play. That’s why guys rotate, but it’s something I’ve done my whole career, and I’m looking forward to doing this at the next level.

JI: How was your experience at the Shrine Bowl? Your performance was tabbed as one of the best of the week.

KB: It was a great experience. I knew that I had a great opportunity to get my name out there and showcase my skills. I was wanting to, that week, dominate every rep that I can, and for the most part, it’s like I did that.

JI: You’re quick off the line of scrimmage, especially for a bigger defensive tackle. What goes into maintaining that level of short-area burst while maintaining your play strength?

KB: My dad had me going to the gym since I was like 9 years old, 10 years old, going to the gym, playing basketball, just being around the weight room. That’s why I keep my strength and my size: I love the weight room. I’m in there three, four or five times a week during the season. In the offseason, I’m grinding like it is the season. I feel like that really what separates me from a lot of dudes.

JI: Someone people might sleep on a prospect because they play at the FCS level. What do you have to say about people who might be hesitant because of that?

KB: I don’t really let it bother me anymore. I went to the all-star games, we played against all the Power 5 people, and I played well. I really proved myself there. I just gotta say, no matter what school you come from, there’s players everywhere. Once they prove themselves, there really shouldn’t be more questions about it, but I’m gonna have that chip on my shoulder until my career, and I feel like that’s a great tip to have.

JI: I want to break down your pre-snap approach. What are some of the things you’re thinking about before the snap, and what goes through your head once the ball snaps?

KB: As soon as I get the play from either the linebackers or the sideline, I’m looking at where the running back is, where the tight ends are. Most of the time, that can tell you exactly what the play is going [to be], depending on which team you’re playing. Then, I’m looking at who I’m lined up over and I’m looking at pre-snap keys; I’m looking at if the o-lineman’s leaning back or leaning forward a little bit, if his eyes are looking to turn away, if the center’s giving a call either to come into my to my other side. That all plays into it, and then, as soon as that ball snaps, I’m just trying to get off that ball. That’s the strength of mine, is getting off the ball and getting a penetration and blowing stuff up.

JI: How do you like to spend your free time outside of football?

KB: I like to play video games. I like being in the weight room. That’s something that I’m gonna be doing way after football. I like to be outside, just staying active in any way. That’s pretty much it.

JI: What kinda games do you play?

KB: I like to play Call of Duty. I play all the sports games, man, but I’m a big Call of Duty guy. Warzone, that’s really all I play right now at the moment.

JI: I was gonna ask what your favorite Call of Duty is. There are a lot of great ones.

KB: I mean, I definitely have Black Ops II, that was my favorite growing up. That’s just iconic to me.

JI: Let’s say I’m an NFL general manager. What would I be getting if I drafted you to my team?

KB: You’re going to get a guy that I know that dudes are gonna love being around. I think I’m a great locker room dude; I could mesh with any type of locker room. I love the game of football, so I’m gonna be fun out there, I’m gonna joke around. I’m gonna have fun with the game, because I love the game. Then, you’ll be getting someone who busts their ass every single play. Whether it’s in practice, in the game or in the film room, I’m gonna give it my all.

