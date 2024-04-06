Breaking Down Utah Edge Jonah Elliss

In less than three weeks, the NFL will hold its annual Draft, and at present, the Chicago Bears have the first and ninth picks overall in the first round. It's a given that the Bears will select USC quarterback Caleb Williams with the first pick; the big question is what they will do with the ninth.

At number nine, the Bears could be looking at the third wide receiver, who more than likely will be Washington's Rome Odunze or their first or second-rated edge. If they stay at nine, the player they pick will be the highest-rated player at either of those positions.

For the purposes of this article, let's assume they select Odunze (or a receiver at nine). That pick would give the Bears a very strong wide receiver corps, but they would still be weak at the edge position, where they currently only have one legitimate pass rush threat in Montez Sweat. With the Bears having no second-round pick in this Draft, we have to hope they get lucky and some good pass rushers are still available at pick number 75, which is the 11th pick in the third round. That is not a given, as the edge position is lean in this Draft.

One player who could be there is Utah Edge Jonah Elliss. We haven't heard much about him, but his production before he was injured was excellent in 2023. He injured his shoulder in game 10, missed the rest of the season, and had surgery. He has not yet been able to work out for clubs but will this coming Tuesday.

Since he is recovering from an injury and has been rehabbing, it's not sure that he will be in top condition for the workout. Where he gets drafted will have more to do with the condition of his shoulder than his workout. With all the question marks, he very well could be available to the Bears in the third round. If he has passed the Bears medical, then he would be a heck of a pickup in the third round.

Elliss played three seasons at Utah. He was a backup as a true freshman, and early in his second season, but ended up starting the final eight games of the 2022 season and all ten games he played in for Utah in 2023.

Elliss had a very productive season, with 37 total tackles and 12 sacks in just ten games. In 2023, he was second to UCLA's Laiatu Latu in sacks in the PAC 12 Conference and one of just a few college pass rushers who recorded double-digit sacks last year.

Elliss is not the biggest guy, having measured 6021 – 248 at the Combine. He has a solid frame and should be able to play at around 255 in the NFL, which is ideal for the Bears scheme. With not having run yet, I would estimate that Elliss will run in the mid 4.6s as that is what his play speed is on tape. If you wanted a comp as to size and body style, it would be the Bears 2023 edge Yannick Ngakoue, as Yannick was about the same size as Elliss coming out of college. Nagakoue ran in the low 4.7s at his Combine.

What stands out about Elliss on tape is his intense competitive nature. He is a snap-to-whistle guy on every play. Though he plays as an Edge, he almost always plays from a 2-point stance. Even though he is on his feet, he is able to stay low.

He may lack ideal size, but he is strong and explosive and shows he can hold the point and get off of blocks. He seldom gives ground to blockers in the run game. He shows good instincts and reactions and consistently finds the ball quickly. What I like is that he always is able to get penetration and disrupt in the run game. His 16 tackles for loss verify that. As a pursuit player, he always takes good angles and has the speed and burst to catch plays from behind.

Elliss really stands out as a pass rusher. He is able to get off the ball quickly, stays low and has good hand use. He seldom gets tied up by a pass blocker and does a good job keeping his opponent's hands away from his body. He has moves and counter moves as well as showing good lean and bend when coming off the edge. He can really close coming off a block to the quarterback.

Elliss will drop into coverage a few times a game, but he mainly plays as a standup defensive end. Overall, Jonah is a very good college edge. Yes, he is a little undersized, but he plays bigger than he measures because of his strength, power, and explosiveness. The key to Jonah is not his talent but rather how good his surgery was and whether he will be ready to compete when the rookies report to the off-season program in mid-May. If he is still a few months away from participation, that could alter his draft Value. If he is good to go, then it's my opinion that he would be a starter for the Bears as a rookie, as he is a better player than what they currently have opposite Sweat. With his intensity and competitive nature, I can see him becoming a double-digit sack guy not long into his NFL career.