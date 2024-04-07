2024 NFL Draft: Potential Round 2 options for Bears

As of this writing, the Bears do not have a second-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

As a result of their trade for Montez Sweat, the No. 40 overall pick that would belong to Chicago ended up going to the Commanders. That’s certainly not a price the Bears regret paying, seeing as though he tallied 6 sacks in 9 games and earned his first career Pro Bowl nomination.

That said, given the fact that the Bears currently have just four draft picks this year, the general expectation is that general manager Ryan Poles will trade back at some point to acquire additional capital. The No. 1 pick seems locked in on Caleb Williams, but what they’ll do with the No. 9 pick is anybody’s guess.

If they don’t love the value available at No. 9 and find a trade offer they like, a trade down to acquire more draft capital could be in the cards for Chicago. Should that be the path they pursue, here are a few prospects at positions of need who could fit if they acquire a pick in Round 2.

Ricky Pearsall, WR, Florida

On Saturday, I tweeted that the one non-Round 1 wide receiver I feel the most confident in at the next level is Pearsall.

He has elite athletic testing, tremendous body control, great ball skills, a competitive mindset at the catch point and underrated capabilities after the catch. He’s an intelligent route runner who’s quick out of his breaks and disguises his route concepts well. His play speed doesn’t quite match the 4.41 he ran in the 40-yard dash, but it shows there’s more raw tools to work with. When you add that untapped physical potential with his refined skill set, you get an immediate starting big slot WR with a high ceiling.

Keon Coleman, WR, Florida State

Because he ran a 4.61 40-yard dash at the Combine, there’s a chance Coleman slips down draft boards. However, the tape shows that he’s a potential high-end starter at the NFL level.

Coleman would give the Bears a dominant, big-bodied receiver who can go up and thrive on the jump ball: a skill set they don’t really have right now. His ball skills, physicality and coordination allow him to high point the deep ball, box out defensive backs and dominate above the rim. He also has a pretty good understanding of how to exploit soft spots against zone coverage. While a lack of elite deep speed and explosion out of his breaks could hurt his draft stock, the tape doesn’t lie; he’s legit.

Xavier Legette, WR, South Carolina

If the Bears want to take a massive swing at receiver outside of Round 1, someone like Legette could be an option for them.

Legette might be the biggest boom-or-bust wide receiver in the 2024 draft. On one hand, he didn’t break out until Year 5 and doesn’t have a deep route tree at this stage. On the other hand, he’s a super powerful weapon at 221 pounds with a 4.39 40-yard dash, tremendous acceleration, elite deep speed and very good contact balance. He’s not just another Velus Jones; he’s more physical at the catch point, he has better hands, and his production in his breakout year was much better. A team will take a shot on him early because of his upside; will the Bears be the team to take advantage?

Cooper Beebe, OG, Kansas State

The Bears’ offensive line seems improved compared to where it was in 2023, but there’s still a bit of uncertainty along the interior, which could have them in the mix for a guard or center in the 2024 draft.

The easy comparison for Beebe is Cody Whitehair, as both of them were powerful blockers with ideal weight distribution, a high football IQ and great athletic testing coming out of college (plus, they went to the same school, which helps). As a technically-sound lineman with better athleticism than many give him credit for, he seems like an immediate starter at guard with tackle experience and potential center convert ability. The Bears might be wise to consider him as a potential starter at center or, better yet, an eventual replacement for Nate Davis (or a Teven Jenkins succession plan, in the worst-case scenario he doesn’t stay healthy and they let him walk).

Zach Frazier, C, West Virginia

As far as easily projectable centers go, someone like Frazier might be a strong long-term option if the Bears want to truly find their guy in Round 2.

An experienced starter with four seasons of starting tape and a four-time high school state wrestling championship resume, Frazier checks a lot of the intangible boxes you look for in a center. He’s a refined technician who wins with leverage consistently at the point of attack with good pad level and strike placement. Strong when engaged with defenders and intelligent as a processor, Frazier doesn’t have elite athleticism on tape, but he seems like a safe bet to be a quality starter in the pros.

Braden Fiske, DL, Florida State

With a dominant Senior Bowl and Combine, Fiske boosted his stock this offseason like few other prospects have in the pre-draft process.

Fiske was a three-year starter at Western Michigan before transferring to Florida State and putting together a strong campaign. He’s an explosive interior defender who’s capable of rushing as far out as an edge rusher alignment — he’s quick off the line of scrimmage, and his quick and active hands allow him to disengage and shed blocks. His pad level can improve, and he’s a bit older as a prospect. That said, he’s an athletic defensive lineman with plenty of pass-rushing value up the middle.

Brandon Dorlus, DL, Oregon

Defensive line versatility is a key trait that many teams love, and perhaps nobody the Bears could draft in Round 2 fits that mold quite like Dorlus.

He’s a bit undersized for a defensive tackle at 283 pounds, but he has the length, athleticism, and strong anchor to provide value as a three-down defender. He packs a nice punch at the point of attack, and his density allows him to hold up blocks at the line of scrimmage. He may need to add a little more weight, and his weight distribution is just okay. With his ability to line up all over the defensive line, though, he offers intriguing Day 2 value.

Chris Braswell, EDGE, Alabama

A potential option could arise where, if the Bears trade down from No. 9, they’ll select an edge rusher. If they don’t, then they could be in the market for one on Day 2.

Braswell is a freak athlete with a 4.60 40-yard dash and a 1.59 10-yard split at the Combine, and that athleticism stands out on tape. His quickness off the ball and flexibility turning the corner allows him to generate pressure on outside speed rushes, and his pad level and natural raw strength allows him to hold up blocks at the point of attack. He’s only a one-year starter with a somewhat limited pass-rushing arsenal, but the athleticism, flexibility and motor should allow him to contribute right away at the next level.

