A Pickle at 9: Is the Bears second pick in a bad spot?

Human beings don’t always adjust to change quickly. Time and again, observers of the human mind have noticed a pattern of people choosing unpleasant experiences that are familiar over new or unknown experiences. A fan base that is used to hopes being dashed, deflated, and beaten down can only handle so much excitement at one time before doubts start to creep in and we start to look at our good fortune with wary suspicion.

I’m here to help with that problem. Instead of taking out our well-learned instinct to doubt good Bears fortune on Caleb Williams, I propose an alternative: we descend into a spiral of frustration about the Bears’ prospects with the number 9 pick.

Many mocks currently have the Bears drafting Rome Odunze at 9. Pairing Williams with a star receiver with the best contested-catch percentage of any prospect in recent years sounds like a perfect plan for ensuring both players develop and Shane Waldron’s offense hits the ground running.

Here’s the problem: I don’t see Odunze getting past pick 8. I don’t think the Falcons will draft him. I think after 7 picks, Marvin Harrison and Malik Nabers will be gone, every team who wants a receiver will be interested in trading up, and the Falcons will have three edges graded close enough that it makes too much sense for them to trade back. Sure, the Bears could offer something to trade up, but with four picks in the current draft, their not in a good position to do so.

Instead, another team will likely trade up to 8 and select Rome, and the Bears will be stuck wanting to trade back themselves with no likely suitors. If you look at the consensus forming in mocks, four quarterbacks, the top 3 receivers, and Joe Alt will all be off the board. Who is somebody going to trade up for? A tackle? There are several offensive tackles ranked in the same bucket after Alt, just like there are three edges in a similar bucket. The receiver and quarterback positions will also be past their drop-off point, and there will be two top-teir cornerbacks available. Interior defensive line? There are two guys that most people rank similarly and project in the late teens.

So that leaves the Bears the option of staying and picking. Nice idea and theory, but I suspect they will have at least 5 players graded similarly at this point. I could imagine any of the following players being at the top of the Bears board at this point: Dallas Turner, Jared Verse, Laiatu Latu, Byron Murphy, Jer’Zan Newton, Taliese Fuago, Troy Fautanu, Olu Fashanu, JC Latham. I can also imagine that their grade on their top player on that list might be pretty close to their grade on the bottom player. So if they pick one at nine, one will probably fall past 20.

Imagine how sad that would be! The Bears would be getting minimal incremental value of staying at their spot but have no partner to trade back with.

The despair in this scenario is hard to bear, but if there’s one fan base that is primed to bear it, it’s Chicago Bears fans.

Grieve with me for this lost opportunity to extra ideal value from our draft capital. It may be the last thing Bears have to be sad about for years to come.