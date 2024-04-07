NFL Draft 2024: Chicago Bears have several top 30 visits lined up this week

The deadline for NFL teams to host prospects on top-30 visits is April 17, and the Chicago Bears are reported to have a few lined up this week at Halas Hall.

The Athletic’s Kevin Fishbain reported that the Bears will have three prospects at their facility on Monday: Ohio State wideout Marvin Harrison Jr., Texas receiver Xavier Worthy, and UCLA defensive end Laiatu Latu.

Harrison is expected to be the first or second receiver off the board. Worthy, another likely first-rounder, just set the combine record with a 4.21 forty-yard dash. And Latu will be one of the first edges drafted.

The Bears plan to meet with LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers on Wednesday, according to the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Nabers is expected to be one of the top three receivers selected and could be in play for the Bears at nine overall.

For a list of the players the Bears are reported to have met with, check out Aaron Leming’s Google Doc here.