What is an under-the-radar position of need for the Chicago Bears?

The Chicago Bears have a few apparent and obvious needs as they prepare for the 2024 NFL Draft, and we ranked them in the first part of this roundtable series. But for today’s topic, we asked our crew this question.

What is an under-the-radar positional need you would like the Bears to address?

Aaron Leming: It feels like most of the Bears’ remaining needs are relatively obvious right now but my under the radar need would be punter.

Hear me out… Trenton Gill was bad last year—like, bottom-of-the-league bad. I know Chicago only has four picks right now, but taking Tory Taylor in Round 4 to have a stud punter for the next decade might be worth it. Field position is big, especially with a rookie quarterback. Maybe Gill bounces back, and maybe he doesn’t. I wouldn’t leave it to chance, though.

Sam Householder: With limited draft capital and pretty clear needs, it’s hard to pick an under-the-radar position. But if they are able to trade back from No. 9 and pick up some extra capital, I think a day-three pick on a player with return ability would be great. Trent Taylor and Velus Jones Jr. were not exactly exciting in those roles last year, and trotting out Dante Pettis again on punt return doesn’t get me juiced either.

ECD: I’m not sure if this is an “under the radar” need for the Bears, but they must address their center position more than they have so far. I like Ryan Bates, and he’s definitely primed to be their starter; however, in such a deep class at center, they should look at adding competition. If there’s a mean hog mollie that falls into the 3rd round, that pick would make all the sense in the world. There’s no such thing as “too much quality competition” when it comes to the O-line.

Lester A. Wiltfong Jr.: My under-the-radar position need for the Bears is safety.

I know they just signed Kevin Byard, who has only missed one game since his rookie year (2016), but he’ll be 31, and the odds of him staying healthy are decreasing. Jaquan Brisker only missed two games last year but was dinged up a lot. Newcomer Johnathan Owens will provide insurance off the bench, but I don’t have much faith if Elijah Hicks is pressed into action. If they pick up another pick through a trade, getting a day three safety to compete would be ideal.

Taylor Doll: I think the big needs for the Bears are pretty obvious, and with only four picks (at the moment) in this year’s draft, those four would go to what I believe are the biggest needs (QB, Edge, WR, IOL). But I think you could also consider a defensive tackle on the list. I do like Gervon Dexter, and I think we will see a big jump from him. Andrew Billings got a contract extension last year and has been really fun to watch on that line. I think if the Bears address Edge (please), then that also gives DeMarcus Walker the ability to float to the inside sometimes, where you’ve seen him have success. The drop-off behind those guys is pretty steep, so adding a DT who could bring more pressure in the middle and to grow with Dexter and Pickens could be fun.

Now it’s your turn. What under-the-radar position do you think the Bears could target?

Taylor asked us to give her a video version of this topic, and we’ll share that as soon as it’s ready.