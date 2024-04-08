2024 NFL Draft interview: Alabama EDGE Chris Braswell

Alabama has produced some of the best NFL players currently in the league. Star edge rusher Chris Braswell hopes to join those hallowed ranks.

Braswell broke out in 2023, tallying 8.0 sacks and 10.5 tackles for a loss in a second-team All-SEC campaign. A five-star recruit coming out of high school, he rotated in with the likes of Will Anderson Jr. and Dallas Turner for much of his tenure with the Crimson Tide. It was in 2023, though, that he had the chance to step into a full-time starting role.

Needless to say, Braswell took advantage of the opportunity. Now, he projects to be one of the first edge rushers selected in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Windy City Gridiron spoke with Braswell about what it means to have played for Nick Saban in his last season before retirement, his approach as a pass-rusher, his journey to get to where he is today, and more.

JI: Alabama’s an incredible program, and you not only got to play for them, but you played in Nick Saban’s last season. What does that mean to you?

CB: Obviously, he’s the GOAT. It means a lot to be able to play on his last team, It means a lot knowing that I can tell my kids or grandchildren, or just anybody that I was able to play Coach Saban’s last team in the amount of time I’ve had with Saban has been great. Last year has been great. I feel like this is one of the years that we probably had the most fun. As a team, just going out there and not worrying about what the media said about us or our outcomes. We’re just all focused on ball.

JI: You’ve rushed alongside guys like Will Anderson Jr. and Dallas Turner. What was it like being able to develop and grow along with those guys?

CB: We all were great together. We all hung out, we’d eat together. We’d all help each other with anything that came to pass rush, breaking down and [tackling]. We would talk about different pass-rushing moves or watching the pass rush in practice and just learn from each other. Overall, it helps spread throughout the room, as well. This year, we got a lot of talented guys who are going to step up to that plate and be in the same position. We all kind of piggyback off each other and help each other grow.

JI: Some might’ve transferred being a high-end recruit and serving in a rotational role, but you stuck it out at Bama until you got into that starting role. Can you speak to your mindset in making that decision?

CB: For me, it was me and my dad talking, it was more so like, “hey, you chose to come Bama. Just keep your head down, keep working, let all the pieces fall.” Obviously, he was a little upset with the rotation and how that was, but we were also predicting what’s the opportunity to come, which is that was all I needed. I just needed the opportunity just to go out there and showcase my talent. Everybody knew on the team that I was talented and could ball, so I just needed an opportunity. Once I got that opportunity to start this past year, it gave me a way of achieving my goals and achieving team goals.

JI: You’ve been able to participate in the Senior Bowl and the Combine recently. What have those experiences been like for you?

CB: It was great to go out there. There’s different competition, different talent that I’ve never seen before from different leagues. All [offensive] tackles, they set differently, play football differently. It was good to go out there and go against different guys, see how they move around and see how they react with different stuff that you pull out.

JI: What has it been like interacting with NFL teams?

CB: It’s been a great process. Obviously, the first day when we had those type of meetings, I was nervous, because it was my first time talking in front of the NFL teams. Once the game went on, and the days kept coming to us, I got to the Combine and everything like that, I was very comfortable talking to teams, expressing my knowledge of football and everything. Overall, it’s just been great to go out there and talk to different teams, different personalities and everything.

JI: I want to break down your approach as a pass-rusher. What goes through your mind pre-snap, and how do you figure out which moves to use?

CB: Initially going in, anytime there’s a tackle I go against, I immediately bull rush. I want to see what they’re made of, see if love football. There are a lot of tackles out there that are good, but when it comes to power and getting punched in the mouth, [it’s different]. Once I’m off my speed to power, I just like to switch it up. It just depends on hand placement, how far their hand’s extended or if they’re putting their hand up, taking it away. There’s different aspects like that determine whether I’m going to cross-chop, long-arm, speed-rip. There’s different ways how the [tackles block] — vertical set, jump set — depending on what they do, that’s how I react. But you have to come in rushing the passer, you have to have a move and a counter move. First move don’t work, you gotta have a counter. If that don’t work, you gotta keep having a counter.

JI: How do you like to spend your free time outside of football?

CB: I just like to chill, play video games. I play [Call of Duty] and do a little cosmetic stuff on my car.

JI: What kind of car do you have?

CB: I got a BMW.

JI: Let’s say I’m an NFL general manager. What would I be getting if I drafted you to my team?

CB: You will be getting a relentless competitor, a disciplined, mechanics player who puts the team first that’s selfless and is all ready to go.

My 2024 NFL Draft Guide is live now on my Patreon! You’ll receive access to my 440-player big board, scouting reports, a 7-round mock draft, positional rankings, player comparisons, and player superlatives! Half of the proceeds for the month of April will be send in a donation towards the Multiple Sclerosis Association of America.