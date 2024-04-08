The Chicago Beards: Full 2024 Mock Draft

The Chicago Bears have made a number of significant offseason additions since the conclusion of the 2023 campaign, but few can compare to the new look sported by head coach Matt Eberflus. Clean-shaven and fresh from Indianapolis, “Flus” was the leader of the worst team in football two years ago. During the 2023 season, there were signs of improvement–especially on defense. However, something more was needed. Something dignified. Something on his chin.

Sci-fi fans of a certain age might remember that Star Trek: The Next Generation was of inconsistent quality until series actor Jonathan Frakes transformed his character with the simple addition of a beard before the second season–which was much better. Hence, in some circles, a series that has grown in quality or credibility after a rough debut is said to have grown the beard.

In honor of this addition, I present to you a mock draft inspired by whiskers. Stubble can be considered in later rounds, but starters need to have their faces ready to play. All draft selections were made using Pro Football Network’s mock draft simulator, and trades were rejected if they were too far outside historical precedent.

#1 - Caleb Williams (QB, USC)

The presumptive #1 overall pick obviously has the ability to play out of structure, and so it’s not a surprise that his beard sometimes lacks a little bit of refinement. It might even appear scraggly at times. Still, those criticisms overlook that on tape the beard itself is solid, and none of his teammates have ever criticized it in public or private.

#9 - Traded to the Las Vegas Raiders for #13 and #44

Malik Nabers is still available, as is Brock Bowers–but with Rome Odunze off the board, there’s not a blue-chip beard left on the offensive side of the ball. However, for some reason the Raiders want to trade up (they end up taking J.J. McCarthy, clearly projecting the ability to grow a beard based on traits instead of proven production).

#13 - Jared Verse (ED, FSU)

Jared Verse might not have the 3-cone score that some draftniks desire, but the man can rock chin hair something fierce. This is a powerful beard that can overwhelm those who aren’t ready for it. There might be a bit of a problem as it transitions to the NFL, but as a counterpoint to Montez Sweat’s veteran facial hair, it’s going to be a profound 1-2 punch on defense.

#44 - Zach Frazier (OC, WVU)

To be clear, this beard isn’t ready to start. It’s a work in progress. However, there is so much potential here that I’m comfortable letting the rookie sit for the start of the season, or even the full season, in order to let this particular beard fill in. There is a lot of promise, here, and I believe that the ability exists for the West Virginia product to go full mountain-man and lock up the center of the line for a decade.

Let’s be honest, trade acquisition Ryan Bates has the middle of the line (facially) covered for now, even if his blocking had him as a backup for the Buffalo Bills. Chicago can give Frazier time to grow (his beard).

#67 Ricky Pearsall (WR Florida) via Trade

I had a guy I was targeting, and I didn’t want him to get away from me. Neither the Carolina Panthers nor the Arizona Cardinals were willing to move, but the Washington Commanders accepted Chicago’s last two picks (#75 and #122) in order to move off #67. This is technically a slight overpay, but Pearsall’s RBS (Relative Beard Score) makes it worth it.

The raw follicle potential is clear, and while some might focus on the one-handed catches and hip movement, or might worry about his ability to get himself free in man coverage, I’m thinking about what he could do under the veteran tutelage of multi-Pro Bowl beard-wearer Keenan Allen.

Obviously, not everyone will agree on this approach to building a team. However, I’m confident that if Ryan Poles wants to take the Monsters of the Midway back into the playoffs, he’ll respect the power of the beard.