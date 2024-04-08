The Bear’s Den, April 8, 2024

WE WANT YOU!

Would you like to show your Chicago Bears spirit to the world? I’m starting a feature where Windy City Gridiron readers can share pictures of themselves and their families and friends in Bears attire. Simply email a picture to me at the following address: denmasterken at aol dot com. The pictures need to be clear, and full resolution (i.e. full size from your phone if that’s how you take them). Include any description information you like along with the photo!

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

What are the biggest remaining needs for all 32 NFL teams? O-line, QB, CB top list - The Athletic - Some teams have already addressed their major needs, while others will enter the NFL Draft with some glaring holes on their roster.

Bears meet with Illinois Sports Facilities Authority CEO - 670 - The Bears met with the head of the Illinois Sports Facilities Authority earlier this week as the team looks to get help paying for a new stadium on the lakefront.

Merril Hoge sees Drake Maye as "the kind of player that will get you fired" - NBC Sports - Beyond the first pick in the draft, it's still not clear how the quarterbacks will come off the board in 18 days.

Bears in a rush to build domed lakefront stadium, but Friends of the Parks says, `Not so fast' - Chicago Sun-Times - Gin Kilgore, acting executive director of Friends of the Parks, is not about to go along with what she called Bears President Kevin Warren’s “Buy now. This deal won’t last” sales pitch.

Chicago Bears NFL Draft 2024 guide: Picks, predictions and key needs - The Athletic - The Bears are set to select their new franchise quarterback with the first pick, but what will they do at No. 9?

KNOW THINE ENEMY

The UFL’s Panthers aren’t moving the needle in Detroit, yet - NBC Sports - Detroit loves its Lions.

Michigan Panthers’ Jake Bates kicks 62-yard field goal, a week after hitting from 64 - NBC Sports - Jake Bates of the Michigan Panthers is booting long field goals like no one else, at any level of football.

Former Vikings G.M. Rick Spielman thinks Vikings will overpay to get J.J. McCarthy - NBC Sports - The Vikings picked up another first-round pick in the 2024 draft, with the obvious goal of trying to move up from No. 11.

DeAngelo Hardy: North Central wide receiver has NFL aspirations - Chicago Tribune - North Central WR DeAngelo Hardy, a Lakes High School product, is a long shot to be drafted but likely will sign as a free agent.

POLISH SAUSAGE

NFL coaches, execs split on which QBs Commanders, Patriots should take at Nos. 2 and 3 - The Athletic - Three weeks away from the NFL Draft, and there’s more mystery surrounding the 2024 quarterback class than there’s ever been.

Former Texas DT T’Vondre Sweat arrested for DWI - NBC Sports - Projected Day 2 pick jeopardizes his draft stock.

NFL coaches, execs split on which QBs Commanders, Patriots should take at Nos. 2 and 3 - The Athletic - Three weeks away from the NFL Draft, and there’s more mystery surrounding the 2024 quarterback class than there’s ever been.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

NFL Draft 2024: Bears have several top 30 visits lined up this week - Windy City Gridiron - Halas Hall will be busy this week with 2024 NFL Draft prospects.

2024 NFL Draft: A Pickle at 9: Is the Chicago Bears second pick in a bad spot? - Windy City Gridiron - Opinion Bear offers a refreshingly glass-half-empty look at the Bears options at pick 9.

2024 NFL Draft: Potential Round 2 options for Bears - Windy City Gridiron - WCG’s lead draft analyst looks at some prospects the Bears could target if they acquire a second-round pick.

Breaking Down Utah Edge Jonah Elliss - Windy City Gridiron - Greg Gabriel takes a look at an Edge the Bears could get on day two.

2024 NFL Draft interview: Northern Iowa DL Khristian Boyd - Windy City Gridiron - WCG’s lead draft analyst talks with one of the best small-school defenders in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Bears Reacts Results: Most fans are excited for Caleb Williams - Windy City Gridiron - We share your results to this week’s SB Nation Reacts poll right here!

Texas DT Byron Murphy is the best defensive player in 2024 NFL Draft - Windy City Gridiron - If all three wide receivers are gone, the best option on the board for the Chicago Bears will be Murphy.

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE PAGE

2nd City Gridiron is our new video home! So hit the link and help us grow that brand!

THE RULES

Windy City Gridiron Community Guidelines - SBNation.com - We strive to make our communities open and inclusive to sports fans of all backgrounds. The following are not permitted in comments. No personal attacks, politics, gender-based insults of any kind, racial insults, etc.

Windy City Gridiron Podcast Channel which includes Bears Banter hosted by Bill Zimmerman, Bears Over Beers featuring Jeff Berckes & EJ Snyder, Making Monsters with Taylor Doll, Bear Bones from Dr. Mason West and Danny Meehan, Bear & Balanced from Jeff and Lester A. Wiltfong Jr., and T Formation Conversation from Lester; EJ also co-hosts The Bootleg Football Podcast with Brett Kollmann; and Steven’s Streaming Twitch Channel from Steven Schweickert is another fun one.

Click on our names to follow us on Twitter: Jeff Berckes; Dr. Patti Curl; Eric Christopher Duerrwaechter; Taylor Doll; Greg Gabriel; Kev H; Sam Householder; Jacob Infante; Aaron Lemming; Dr. Ken Mitchell; Danny Meehan; Jack R Salo; Steven Schweickert; Jack Silverstein; EJ Snyder; Lester Wiltfong, Jr.; T.J. Starman; Dr. Mason West; Bill Zimmerman; 2nd City Gridiron; Like WCG on Facebook; Like 2nd City Gridiron on Facebook.