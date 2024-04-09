Top 10 Quarterbacks in the 2024 NFL Draft

The 2024 NFL Draft is just over two weeks away. For the first time since 1947, the Chicago Bears are set to make the No. 1 overall selection. After trading last year’s top selection for a bounty of picks and receiver DJ Moore, general manager Ryan Poles has decided that this is the year to reset the most important position in football.

I’ve spent the past few months doing deep dives on each of the top quarterbacks in this class. I’m far from a professional scout, but after two failed attempts at drafting quarterbacks and seeing how the Bears have failed, I’ve tried to take those lessons, coupled with my own mistakes in past evaluations, to properly assess this class. Without too much fanfare, we’ll dive right in.

1. Caleb Williams (USC)

Height: 6’1

Weight: 214

Age: 22 (November 18th 2001)

Experience: 2 1/2 Year starter (33 starts). Appeared in 37 games total.

Career Stats: 735/1099 (67%)/10,082 yards/93 passing TDs/14 interceptions/83 sacks/960 rushing yards (4 yard average)/16 rushing TDs.

Summary: (Tier 1: Should be a Top 10-12 starter with elite Top 3-5 capability)

Overall, Williams has every tool that you’d ever dream of in a quarterback. His arm talent is undeniable. The elasticity is otherworldly, he can throw the ball a country mile, and despite not playing baseball, his ability to throw off-platform is Mahomes-esq. Now, that doesn’t mean he’s a perfect prospect but heading into the draft, he’s more polished than Patrick Mahomes was coming out in 2017. That doesn’t mean he’ll be the same caliber of quarterback at the NFL level, but the tools are there. His decision-making can be questionable at certain points, and the urge to play Superman needs to be corralled.

The 2022 Heisman Trophy winner has plenty of athleticism, but his ability to manipulate the pocket and keep his eyes downfield is highly advanced for a college quarterback. Fumbles are an issue, and that will need to be corrected at the next level, but hand size does not appear to be the issue there. Like most young quarterbacks, his supporting cast will be important, but Williams should be a “multiplier” at the next level, regardless of who is around him.

Positives:

Upper-echelon arm talent.

Plus athleticism as a runner.

Quick release.

High-level improv skills as a thrower and runner.

Arm slot creativity. Shows up big in the screen game and quick passing situations.

Highly advanced pocket/pressure awareness. Not just for a college football player but for most NFL quarterbacks. High-level instincts for his ability to feel pressure.

Quick decision maker when plays are designed to get the ball out fast.

Toughness. Whether it’s his running style in short-yardage or his ability to stand in and take hits as a passer.

Understands how to throw the ball away when a play isn’t there.

Advanced ability to change pace on his throws. Despite his rocket arm, he has shown a consistent ability to put the appropriate touch on passes, depending on the situation.

Despite the chaos, Williams always seems to have a plan. He’s patient in the pocket, with great spatial awareness. His eyes remain downfield when he’s looking to make a play and running is a last resort.

No interceptions at USC on third or fourth down.

Negatives:

Lack of structure when the pocket breaks down, or receivers aren’t open. Can play “Superman” too often.

Time to throw entirely too high (3.14 seconds). More time in the pocket at the NFL level will lead to more sacks and penalties.

Ball security. 16 fumbles in 2023 and 33 for his career. That’s an incredibly high number and something that must be fixed.

Spotty deep ball accuracy. For as much arm talent as he has, the deep ball hasn’t been nearly as consistent as you’d like to see from someone at the top of a quarterback class.

Tends to make throws harder than they need to be. Whether it’s unnecessary off-platform throws or not taking the easy throw in front of him, the big-game hunter mentality will need to be tamed.

He needs better consistency in progressions. It’s not always an issue—it’s also very common for most college quarterbacks—but he needs to not lock onto what he believes should be open. Unlike other quarterbacks with long internal clocks, I think this is something that can be coached out of him with an offense that relies more on timing. The ability is there, and he’s shown it.

NFL Comp: QB Patrick Mahomes (Texas Tech)

Lofty? Absolutely. Some may say this is putting too much pressure on any prospect, but this is the type of ceiling Williams possesses. They are extremely similar prospects coming out of college. The difference is that teams now see this skill set as much more of a value versus a liability. Back in 2017, my comp for Mahomes was Brett Favre. The mix of arm talent and athleticism is rare. He’ll need a steady situation with a stable coaching staff around him. Williams’ best fit at the next level might be in a West Coast offense, where he can distribute the ball quickly and take deep shots when they are there.

When asked to play in structure, Williams can get the ball out quickly, which is helped by his quick release and short arm motion. Much like Mahomes, his NFL coaching staff must find the proper balance between off-script and in-structure. If his new team can harness that, we’ll be looking at a Top 5 quarterback in a short period.

2. Drake Maye (North Carolina)

Height: 6’4

Weight: 229

Age: 21 (August 30th, 2002)

Experience: 2 Year starter (26 starts). Appeared in 28 games total.

Career Stats: 618/952 (65%)/8018 yards/63 passing TDs/16 interceptions/70 sacks/1209 rushing yards (4 yard average)/16 rushing TDs.

Summary: (Tier 1)

Physically, Maye is one of those “built in a lab” type of quarterbacks. He’s tall, well-built, and has the frame for additional bulk (if needed). He’s never missed a game due to injury, so durability should not be an issue. The arm talent is impressive, as is his athleticism for his size. Maye is not afraid to run when needed but has shown a slight tendency to vacate the pocket while the play is still developing. As a passer, all the tools are there. Physically, the arm is as impressive as any NFL quarterback. He doesn’t lack confidence in his abilities.

Ball placement can be problematic at times, as can his accuracy with intermediate throws. Maye did have some deep misses, but overall, I graded his deep ball and accuracy in that department as a plus. His ability to stay creative as a passer, combined with his athleticism as a runner gives him an added dimension that defenses will have to prepare for. His supporting cast, much like Caleb Williams, was lacking. North Carolina’s pass catchers consistently dropped passes and did not do a good job of adjusting to throws that weren’t perfectly placed. While many will call 2023 a down year for Maye, context is key. Especially given his vast difference in supporting cast between the two years.

Overall, his pocket presence is developed for a college quarterback running a spread offense, but his release could use a bit of speeding up. Maye has all the tools to become one of the league’s better quarterbacks but as a college player, I would label him as a player that has all the tools but needs the proper coaching to put it all together. He did show quality footwork at his Pro Day taking snaps under center and dropping back.

Positives:

Top-end Arm Talent.

Sneaky Athleticism.

Overall Pocket Presence.

System/scheme versatility. While he did come from a Spread Offense, he has the talent and mental capacity to work in any offense. He might struggle at first with quicker-decision throws but I see no limitations in what he can fit at the next level.

Dropbacks (Consistent with little wasted movement).

Arm slot creativity. Not to the level of Caleb Williams but he’s able to adjust on the fly to get the ball to his receivers.

Deep ball accuracy. Overall arm strength is not an issue and his general placement, loft, etc. was consistent throughout his time at North Carolina.

Above average improv skills. Throws well on the move and can create extra time with athleticism.

Advanced instincts with baiting defenses on throws and runs. Seems to understand nuances such as pump fakes, drawing defensive backs off of throws, and how to beat quarterback spies as a runner.

Seems to understand touch/different velocities on throws for various situations. That’s a big deal for a quarterback with his type of throwing velocity.

Negatives:

Ball placement (tends to be erratic in tight windows or behind streaking WRs).

Dealing with pressure up the middle. Despite athleticism, he seems to panic with pressure up the middle and cannot escape. (Most of his sacks and broken plays were from pressure through the A-Gap).

Accuracy with intermediate routes. Tends to miss high and wide.

Decision making: Too reliant on arm talent. Sometimes due to late decisions.

Hand size was smaller than expected. Didn’t seem to be a factor in college but if he goes to a cold weather team, it could be an issue.

Post-snap processing needs to improve. There were multiple times during my review when he struggled to adjust to what the defense was doing. Can cause him to improperly extend plays or make bad decisions.

NFL Comp: QB Justin Herbert (Oregon Ducks)

Maye’s athleticism is somewhere in between Josh Allen and Herbert. While Maye is not as physical (or reckless) as Allen, he tends to be a more willing runner than Herbert. Maye’s arm talent is on par with Herbert’s, as is his pocket presence. His five wins in games where North Carolina was tied or trailing in going to the fourth quarter in 2015 were impressive. Of my Top 3 quarterbacks, Maye is the only one where I believe that sitting a small chunk of Year 1 could be beneficial.

Much like Herbert, it appears that the longer the draft process goes on, the more teams are overthinking him. There’s plenty to clean up, but in my evaluation, Maye is closer to QB1 than he is to QB3. He’d be a perfect fit in Kliff Kingsbury’s offense, but folks should scoff at the thought of him in a West Coast-style offense, either.

3. Jayden Daniels (LSU)

Height: 6’4

Weight: 210

Age: 23 (December 10, 2000)

Experience: 5 years (55 starts).

Career Stats: 953/1,438 (66%)/12,749 yards/89 passing TDs/20 interceptions/129 sacks/3,307 rushing yards (5.36 yard average)/34 rushing TDs.

Summary: (Tier 2: Should be a quality NFL starters but ceiling is not Top 5 level)

Daniels is a well-seasoned prospect who started the better part of five seasons. His 2020 season was only four games due to a COVID-shortened season. All in all, Daniels showed remarkable improvement over his five years in college. 2023 was a career year, but the development and overall progress were noticeable in 2022, as well. He’s not someone who will “wow” you with arm talent but he possesses more than enough to make any throw on the field. Athletically, Daniels is on the same level as Lamar Jackson, Justin Fields, and Josh Allen.

His slim frame could be a concern at the next level, especially if he doesn’t learn to protect himself better. Daniels might have the best deep ball in the class, but his short and intermediate throws need work. He has advanced pocket presence and has shown an above-average release and little wasted movement in his drop back. Like most college quarterbacks, Daniels took the majority of his snaps in shotgun, but there should be little concern about him fielding snaps from under center. Overall, the talent is there. His athleticism is otherworldly, and his deep ball is impressive. Overall arm strength and ability to get better in the short/intermediate game is the big question. As is his success as a passer over the middle of the field.

Positives:

Deep ball accuracy and placement.

Elite athleticism and is not afraid to use it. Has the speed as a runner to break away from almost anyone. Can escape the pocket and create extra time. If used properly, this could be a huge value at the next level. Much like we’ve seen with Jackson in Baltimore.

Displays high football intelligence and outstanding leadership skills. Has many of the intangibles that the elite quarterbacks do.

Advanced footwork and overall pocket presence.

Smooth drop back with minimal wasted movement.

Above-average release.

Good anticipation thrower when he’s asked to do so. This should help him as he throws over the middle of the field more.

Negatives:

Reckless with body as a runner.

Despite good height, Daniels has a slim frame, despite adding weight during his final two college seasons.

Does not target the middle of the field often.

Inconsistent accuracy on short and intermediate throws.

Although he improved in 2023, Daniels’ instincts of escaping the pocket and running versus staying and throwing can improve.

Average arm talent. Sometimes lack zip on balls thrown into tight windows or throws to the sidelines.

Older prospect (will turn 24 at the end of his rookie season).

Needs to keep his eyes down the field when he breaks the pocket with more regularity.

NFL Comp: QB Robert Griffin III (Baylor)

Hear me out… I’m making this comp as a player coming out, not a finished NFL product. If RGIII stays healthy and develops, who knows what he could have turned into I’ve seen multiple different comps for Daniels, but none really stuck out to me the way this one does. Most forget that RGIII was extremely well-thought-of coming out of Baylor. Had it not been for Andrew Luck, RGIII would have been the unquestioned No. 1 quarterback in his class. They play the game with a similar style and have similar arms. I do believe Daniels can become a better quarterback but durability will be an issue while he adds on weight. Some may view this as a negative, but I don’t see it that way.

The Best Of The Rest:

Tier 3: (Developmental arms that have Top 12-15 ability)

4. J.J. McCarthy (Michigan)

How McCarthy develops will be a serious litmus test for the NFL. Years ago, McCarthy isn’t viewed as a first-round prospect. He wouldn’t have done enough at Michigan to solidify that type of standing. We now live in an age where guys like Trey Lance are locked in as Top 3 picks after hardly throwing a pass for a whole calendar year. This one is all about projection. The athleticism and elite arm strength is there. Everything else? Well, that’s where the “upside” gamble comes in. McCarthy should start his rookie season on the bench, if not sit for the entire 2024 season. At just 21 years old, age is on his side.

5. Michael Penix Jr. (Washington)

This was a close one between Penix Jr. and Nix. The Washington product has a considerably better arm, and I like his upside more. Granted, both players will be older coming in as rookies, but I believe that Penix Jr.’s game will translate better to the NFL level. My biggest question for him: Can he drastically improve as a passer when he’s flushed from the pocket? We have all seen what he can do with clean pockets. We’ve also seen what he can do when things aren’t perfect. Fitting him with the right coaching staff and supporting cast will make or break his NFL career. Even if he doesn’t slip into the first round, Penix will get a shot to start early in his career.

Tier 4: (Quality backups that could have a future as a fringe NFL starter)

6. Bo Nix (Oregon)

Honestly, I’m trying to find more reasons to like Nix other than him being productive in college. He’s greatly improved since his time at Auburn, but his lack of arm talent and overall accuracy with NFL-caliber throws are what concern me the most. In all reality, Nix is probably a high-value backup but I fully expect someone to take him way too high and throw him into the fire his rookie year.

7. Spencer Rattler (South Carolina)

Rattler’s visibility ranges back to his day on the old Netflix series “QB1: Beyond The Lights”. His brash personality rubbed some the wrong way, and his high school tenure ended with some uncertainty. Even so, he was a highly regarded recruit who originally committed to Oklahoma. His arm talent is undeniable. He’s intelligent and can make any throw on the field. His athleticism was oversold and his mental makeup has been questioned by some. He bounced back to salvage his NFL hopes at South Carolina, though. He’s got elite ability when throwing the ball but there’s a reason he went from being talked about as a potential No. 1 overall pick to a player that will likely have his name called some time in the middle of Day 2.

8. Jordan Travis (Florida State)

Medicals are going to be huge for Travis after he suffered a season-ending injury during the middle of Florida State’s impressive 2023 campaign. As a “medical redshirt”, much like Hendon Hooker, there should be a few teams willing to burn a Day 3 pick on the former Seminole. There’s a lot to like with Travis but medicals and overall upside are the bigger questions.

Tier 5: (Developmental players worth keeping on the roster or practice squad)

9. Michael Pratt (Tulane)

Pratt is very similar to a Tyson Bagent-type player. He does a lot of the small things well, but he lacks arm talent and isn’t physically imposing. In all reality, Pratt profiles as that prototypical backup quarterback that finds a home somewhere, where he’s valued. I don’t see a lot of upside here as a starter, but we’ve seen stranger things play out.

10. Joe Milton III (Tennessee)

In all reality, Milton is not going to work out in the NFL. His arm talent is eye-popping, and he’s an athletic guy, but there’s not a whole lot else to “love”. This is the prototypical developmental quarterback who might need multiple years before he becomes a viable passer. Even so, as a QB3 on a practice squad, the juice is worth the squeeze.