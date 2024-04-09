The Bear’s Den, April 9, 2024

WE WANT YOU!

Would you like to show your Chicago Bears spirit to the world? I’m starting a feature where Windy City Gridiron readers can share pictures of themselves and their families and friends in Bears attire. Simply email a picture to me at the following address: denmasterken at aol dot com. The pictures need to be clear, and full resolution (i.e. full size from your phone if that’s how you take them). Include any description information you like along with the photo!

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

Caleb Williams talk should only be about end of Bears’ QB misery, not fingernails – NBC Sports Chicago - The nit-picking of Caleb Williams has included absurd gripes about his finger nails, phone case, and his emotional reaction to losing to Washington. It’s time...

2024 NFL Mock Draft: Could quarterbacks go 1-2-3-4 atop Round 1? - The Athletic - This mock takes us through three rounds (and several trades), but it starts with a run at the game’s most important position.

List of Bears draft picks for 2024 NFL draft – NBC Sports Chicago - Here’s what Bears GM Ryan Poles is working with when the 2024 NFL Draft starts

Solar eclipse 2024: Bears players who could’ve blocked out the sun – NBC Sports Chicago - It was a celestial event every time these Bears players took the field

In what scenario could Bears move up for Marvin Harrison Jr? - 670 - With the Bears preparing to select USC quarterback Caleb Williams at No. 1 overall, the intrigue for them in the NFL Draft lies with the No. 9 overall selection.

Column: Chicago Bears edge rusher options after draft’s 1st round - Chicago Tribune - The Chicago Bears need an edge rusher opposite Montez Sweat. If they don’t draft one in the first round, there are other intriguing options.

KNOW THINE ENEMY

Kirk Cousins vows to “do everything I can” to deliver a Super Bowl win for the Falcons - NBC Sports - A little more than seven years ago, the Falcons were on the brink of a title.

POLISH SAUSAGE

Bank teller wins $10.8 million verdict against Chiefsaholic - NBC Sports - The criminal known as Chiefsaholic faces up to 50 years in prison after pleading guilty to a string of bank robberies.

Derrick Brown: Awesome feeling to have Panthers believe in me - NBC Sports - Brown signed a four-year, $96 million contract extension with the team.

Jerod Mayo: Patriots' rebuild is a process, it's more than just the quarterback - NBC Sports - Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo knows that last year the Texans hired a first-year coach, drafted a rookie quarterback, and made the playoffs.

T'Vondre Sweat will meet with Titans, Seahawks this week - NBC Sports - Former Texas defensive tackle T'Vondre Sweat has plenty of explaining to do.

Northwestern field application approved by Evanston with conditions - The city didn't approve a video board and stated all improvements must comply with zoning and building requirements.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

Schefter: Scouts say “Caleb Williams is the best QB prospect since Andrew Luck” - Windy City Gridiron - WCG’s lead draft analyst spoke with Schefter about the Bears’ decision to draft a QB, where Caleb Williams stands among recent top draft prospects, and more.

Bear & Balanced: The State of the Chicago Bears - Windy City Gridiron - We check in on where the Chicago Bears stand a few weeks before the NFL Draft.

2024 NFL Draft interview: Alabama EDGE Chris Braswell - Windy City Gridiron - WCG’s lead draft analyst spoke with one of the top edge rushers in the 2024 NFL Draft.

What is an under-the-radar position of need for the Chicago Bears? - Windy City Gridiron - Check out our next roundtable topic about the Chicago Bears.

The Chicago Beards: Full 2024 Mock Draft - Windy City Gridiron - The time has come to face the fact that the most important aspects of most players show up on tape, not in a box score. We shave away all the nonsense and wax poetic about the potential path to a winning season for the Chicago Bears. Beards. Whatever.

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE PAGE

2nd City Gridiron is our new video home! So hit the link and help us grow that brand!

THE RULES

Windy City Gridiron Community Guidelines - SBNation.com - We strive to make our communities open and inclusive to sports fans of all backgrounds. The following are not permitted in comments. No personal attacks, politics, gender-based insults of any kind, racial insults, etc.

Windy City Gridiron Podcast Channel which includes Bears Banter hosted by Bill Zimmerman, Bears Over Beers featuring Jeff Berckes & EJ Snyder, Making Monsters with Taylor Doll, Bear Bones from Dr. Mason West and Danny Meehan, Bear & Balanced from Jeff and Lester A. Wiltfong Jr., and T Formation Conversation from Lester; EJ also co-hosts The Bootleg Football Podcast with Brett Kollmann; and Steven’s Streaming Twitch Channel from Steven Schweickert is another fun one.

Click on our names to follow us on Twitter: Jeff Berckes; Dr. Patti Curl; Eric Christopher Duerrwaechter; Taylor Doll; Greg Gabriel; Kev H; Sam Householder; Jacob Infante; Aaron Lemming; Dr. Ken Mitchell; Danny Meehan; Jack R Salo; Steven Schweickert; Jack Silverstein; EJ Snyder; Lester Wiltfong, Jr.; T.J. Starman; Dr. Mason West; Bill Zimmerman; 2nd City Gridiron; Like WCG on Facebook; Like 2nd City Gridiron on Facebook.