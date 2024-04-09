2024 NFL Draft interview: Georgia WR Ladd McConkey

It would be hard to find someone who saw more victories at the collegiate level than Georgia wide receiver Ladd McConkey.

McConkey won two national championships during his time with Georgia, stepping into a big role for their offense as a redshirt freshman in 2021. He was a key part of the Bulldogs’ passing attack his whole tenure with the team, earning a second-team All-SEC nomination in 2022 and the Wuerffel Trophy in 2023.

After strong performances at the Senior Bowl and Combine, McConkey has only improved his draft stock even further in the offseason. He projects as a potential first-round pick and one of the top wide receiver prospects in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Windy City Gridiron spoke with McConkey about his Georgia career, his approach as a route runner, his partnership with Six Star Pro Nutrition, and more.

JI: We’re here promoting the new Six Star Pro Nutrition Froot Loops protein shake, which is available this month in Sam’s Club. How’s that been helping you in this pre draft process?

LM: Yeah, it’s really helped me a lot. It’s been essential. It’s easy. It’s got great nutrients, which helps with strength, endurance, recovery, so I’m super pumped to partner with them. It’s got great flavors, like you said, with the Froot Loops; it throws back to your childhood a little bit. At the end of the day, it’s been super helpful. Great people, and a great product, as well.

JI: A lot of protein shakes are kinda chalky, so I can imagine it’s great to have something that genuinely tastes good.

LM: Yeah, 100%, and it doesn’t take away anything from the nutrients, as well. It’s one gram of sugar per serving, so that’s the kind of best of both worlds.

JI: How’s the pre-draft process been treating you? With the Senior Bowl, Combine and team visits, I can imagine you’ve been pretty busy.

LM: It’s been going good at times. Like you said, it’s been been busy, but it’s been good. I’m trying to enjoy it, take it all in, and [I’m] counting down these last days.

JI: You guys accomplished at Georgia. What’s your favorite memory from your time there?

LM: Oh, winning the championships, easy. I don’t know if I’ll say the first or second one, but both were pretty sweet.

JI: I wanna talk about your approach as a route runner. It’ll depend on the route, but can you walk me through your general pre-snap thoughts, what you’re looking for and what you aim to do right off the line of scrimmage?

LM: I feel like you get a good idea watching film. You try to understand their tendencies as best as you can, and you know what their defense is doing. [You] really look at the big picture; don’t just look at the corner, don’t just look at the safety, look at the whole show, see what they’re doing. If they’re in man, if they’re going to roll to something, or something like that. [You like to] have a good idea before you go into the game, so you can just play free. You have your release or whatever setup you want to use before you go in there, and then if they change, you counter off of that.

JI: I can imagine it helps given your athleticism. What goes into your training to get as explosive as you are coming out of your breaks?

LM: Yeah, like I said, it’s just training and preparation, reps. If you run routes for the first time, people don’t understand how hard it is [to] stop and start. [It’s important] really understanding your footwork so you can be efficient and not slip, not get outside your framework, whatever. If you’re one-on-one, step it and get out. It just takes reps, understanding what you want to do before you get there, and it’s just muscle memory after that.

JI: How have these team visits been for you?

LM: It’s been really good. I’m trying to just take it all in and enjoy; you only get to get to this process one time. Any time I can meet with a team or show them what I’m about, I’m all for it.

JI: How do you like to spend your free time outside of football?

LM: I like to play a little golf, I’m doing hunting and fishing. I play video games every now and then, and I like hanging out with my girlfriend, my parents, my family, so I don’t do too much. But yeah, I’ve been playing some golf more recently since I have some free time.

JI: What’s the biggest prize hunt you’ve ever had?

LM: I just hunt deer and hogs. I’ve killed a 10-point whitetail, but nothing too crazy; but it’s it’s pretty solid down in mid-Georgia.

JI: Let’s say I’m an NFL general manager. What would I be getting if I drafted you to my team?

LM: I feel like you’d be getting a player [where], if you need something done, I’ll be able to go do it to the best of my ability. I bring a championship DNA from Georgia. I feel like that’ll translate well [to the NFL]. Everyone wants to win a Super Bowl. As a player and receiver, [you’re getting] versatility; [I can] move around, do a little bit of everything.

