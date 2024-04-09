We all know what the Chicago Bears are going to do with the first overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft, but after that, things are wide open. There are a few obvious candidates with the ninth pick, but a trade-back would throw everyone’s mock out of wack.

In Taylor Doll’s Beyond the 9th Pick podcast series, she’ll look at some prospects that could be in play further down the board.

In this episode, she talks with Robert Moseley, who covers the University of Oregon for GoDucks.com, to learn more about center Jackson Powers-Johnson, receiver Troy Franklin, defensive back Khyree Jackson, and defensive lineman Brandon Dorlus.

She also chats with Roman Thomashoff, who covers the University of Washington for Locked on Huskies, to get the skinny on offensive lineman Troy Fautanu and defensive end Bralen Trice.

Check out Taylor’s latest Making Monsters podcast right here:

The brand new 2nd City Gridiron Podcast Channel is available anywhere you get your Podcasts.

2nd City Gridiron is the video home for all the WCG content creators, so hit the link to subscribe and help us grow that brand!