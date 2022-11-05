2nd City Gridiron Video Schedule

Hi guys, thanks for all the support you have shown us this Chicago Bears season! We wanted to give a quick update on our weekly in-season schedule. Some times vary, but here’s the schedule our content creators usually keep on our 2nd City Gridiron YouTube channel.

* SUNDAY - 10:00 a.m (CT) The Gambler’s Den with Jeff Berckes, Ross Read, and Eric Smith making their picks, props, and fantasy football advice.

* SUNDAY - Bear With Me postgame show featuring Robert Schmitz and a surprise guest after every Bears game.

* MONDAY - Bear & Balanced at 6:00 p.m. (CT) from Jeff Berckes and Lester Wiltfong with their cooled-down recap of the last Bears game, and they’re giving out a $100 Portillo’s Gift card each 2022 show.

* TUESDAY - All-22 Review with Robert Schmitz at 8:00 p.m. (CT), breaking down the film from the last game with plenty of audience participation.

* WEDNESDAY - Bears Over Beers with Jeff Berckes and EJ Snyder enjoying a cold beverage while spotlighting two Bears from a scouting perspective at 8:00 p.m. (CT).

* THURSDAY - Bear Bones from Dr. Mason West and Danny Meehan at 5:00 p.m. (CT) talking NFL injuries, fantasy, and Bears game recap/preview.

*FRIDAY - 10-Minute Drill featuring Robert Schmitz and Jeff Berckes coming at you in the afternoon. The fellas preview the next Bears game from a schematic and statistical viewpoint.

* FRIDAY - 8:00 p.m. (CT) Lester Wiltfong’s T Formation Conversation podcast Bears preview featuring Dr. Mason West breaking down the final injury report and going over which players could be filling in.

* SATURDAY - Everyone catch your breath and catch up on anything you may have missed on 2nd City Gridiron!

We’ll also feature some occasional Xs&Os breakdowns, Bill Zimmerman’s Bears Banter podcast interview segments, Taylor & Dylan’s Making Monsters podcast interview clips, the occasional Bearly a Podcast for breaking news, and whatever else our talented content creators from Windy City Gridiron can come up with, so hit that subscribe button at 2nd City Gridiron and help us grow that brand!

*Times and days are all subject to change, but this is the basic schedule we all try to maintain.

Bear down my friends.