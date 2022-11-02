Chicago Bears Radio Network affiliate stations

In 2022, all Chicago Bears games can be heard on local radio in Illinois on their flagship WBBM Newsradio 780 AM and 105.9 FM, with Jeff Joniak handling the play-by-play, Tom Thayer on color, and Mark Grote serving as the sideline reporter.

The Bears' Spanish-language feed is heard on TUDN Deportes Radio 1200 AM and Latino Mix 93.5 FM with play-by-play by Omar Ramos and analyst Miguel Esparza.

Here's a list of all the radio affiliates carrying the Bears this season.

Bears radio affiliates in Illinois

Aurora, IL - WBIG/1280 AM

Belvidere, IL - WXRX/104.9 FM

Bloomington, IL - WJBC/1230 AM

Chicago, IL - WBBM/780 AM

Decatur, IL - WDZ/1050 AM

DeKalb, IL - WLBK/1360 AM

Kankakee, IL - WVLI/95.1 FM

Murphysboro, IL - WINI/1420 AM

Peoria, IL - WMBD/1470 AM & 100.3 FM

Rochelle, IL - WRHL/1060 AM

Springfield, IL - WFMB/1450 AM

Urbana, IL - WCFF/92.5 FM

Virginia, IL - WVIL/101.3 FM

Bears radio affiliates in Indiana

Kentland, IN - WIVR/101.7 FM

Lafayette, IN - WASK/1450 AM

Rensselaer, IN - WLQI/97.7 FM

South Bend, IN - WRBR/103.9 FM

Syracuse, IN- WAWC/103.5 FM

Bears radio affiliates in Iowa

Burlington, IA - KCPS/1150 AM

Cedar Rapids, IA - KGYM/1600 AM

Dubuque, IA - WDBQ/1490 AM

De Witt, IA- KBOB/104.9 FM

Bears radio affiliates in Florida

Fort Myers, FL - WMYR/1410 AM

The Bears media guide can be found here.

If you need to make a correction or addition to this list please contact us at windycitygridiron@sbnation.com.

Starting in 2023 the Bears will have a new local radio flagship, as it was announced that ESPN 1000 has retained the broadcast rights.