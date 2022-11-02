Chicago Bears Radio Network affiliate stations

In 2022, all Chicago Bears games can be heard on local radio in Illinois on their flagship WBBM Newsradio 780 AM and 105.9 FM, with Jeff Joniak handling the play-by-play, Tom Thayer on color, and Mark Grote serving as the sideline reporter.
The Bears' Spanish-language feed is heard on TUDN Deportes Radio 1200 AM and Latino Mix 93.5 FM with play-by-play by Omar Ramos and analyst Miguel Esparza.
Here's a list of all the radio affiliates carrying the Bears this season.
Bears radio affiliates in Illinois
Aurora, IL - WBIG/1280 AM
Belvidere, IL - WXRX/104.9 FM
Bloomington, IL - WJBC/1230 AM
Chicago, IL - WBBM/780 AM
Decatur, IL - WDZ/1050 AM
DeKalb, IL - WLBK/1360 AM
Kankakee, IL - WVLI/95.1 FM
Murphysboro, IL - WINI/1420 AM
Peoria, IL - WMBD/1470 AM & 100.3 FM
Rochelle, IL - WRHL/1060 AM
Springfield, IL - WFMB/1450 AM
Urbana, IL - WCFF/92.5 FM
Virginia, IL - WVIL/101.3 FM
Bears radio affiliates in Indiana
Kentland, IN - WIVR/101.7 FM
Lafayette, IN - WASK/1450 AM
Rensselaer, IN - WLQI/97.7 FM
South Bend, IN - WRBR/103.9 FM
Syracuse, IN- WAWC/103.5 FM
Bears radio affiliates in Iowa
Burlington, IA - KCPS/1150 AM
Cedar Rapids, IA - KGYM/1600 AM
Dubuque, IA - WDBQ/1490 AM
De Witt, IA- KBOB/104.9 FM
Bears radio affiliates in Florida
Fort Myers, FL - WMYR/1410 AM
The Bears media guide can be found here.
Starting in 2023 the Bears will have a new local radio flagship, as it was announced that ESPN 1000 has retained the broadcast rights.
The Bears today announced that their game broadcasts on radio will air on ESPN 1000 starting with the 2023 season. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/W0p5h1ajsY— Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) November 1, 2022