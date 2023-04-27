Chicago Bears NFL Draft 2023: How to watch the first round

Here’s all the information you’ll need to watch the 88th Annual National Football League Player Selection Meeting.

Keep in mind that we’ll have in-depth coverage of all the picks from the Chicago Bears here at WCG, as well as on our podcast channel and on our 2nd City Gridiron video channel too.

And speaking of our video channel, we’ll be streaming the entirety of night one of the 2023 NFL Draft from 6:00 p.m. CT until it’s over, on a live Bear Bones featuring hosts Mason West and Danny Mehan from Noon Whistle Brewing in Lombard, Illinois.

Also, Jeff Berckes will be covering night one of the draft for us — live from the red carpet — so give him a follow on Twitter @gridironborn.

Where is the NFL Draft?

Kansas City, Missouri at Union Station Kansas City and the National WWI Museum and Memorial.

When is the NFL Draft?

7:00 PM CT, Thursday, April 27 (Round 1)

6:00 PM CT, Friday, April 28 (Rounds 2-3)

11:00 AM CT, Saturday, April 29 (Rounds 4-7)

According to the league, last year’s night one took three hours and 25 minutes, night two took a combined four hours and 10 minutes, and Saturday’s rounds 4 through 7 took six hours and 54 minutes.

How to watch?

The 2023 NFL Draft will be televised nationally by the NFL Network, ABC, ESPN, and ESPN Deportes, and can also be heard nationwide on Westwood One Radio, SiriusXM NFL Radio, and ESPN Radio.

And don’t forget if you can’t make it out to Lombard for our WCG Meet-up with Mason and Danny at Noon Whistle Brewing, then stream our show on 2nd City Gridiron.

How many picks?

There will be 7 rounds, and 259 selections, which includes 37 compensatory choices that have been awarded to 16 teams.

How much time between picks?

Round 1: Ten minutes per selection*

Round 2: Seven minutes per selection

Rounds 3 - 6 (including comp picks): Five minutes per selection

Round 7 (including comp picks): Four minutes per selection

*If the Carolina Panthers go on the clock promptly at 7:00 pm CT tonight, that means the Bears will pick approximately at 8:30 pm.

What is the current first-round order?

Carolina (from Chicago) Houston Arizona Indianapolis Seattle (from Denver) Detroit (from the Los Angeles Rams) Las Vegas Atlanta Chicago (from Carolina) Philadelphia (from New Orleans) Tennessee Houston (from Cleveland) Green Bay (From the Jets) New England New York Jets (from the Packers) Washington Pittsburgh Detroit Tampa Bay Seattle Miami (selection forfeited) Los Angeles Chargers Baltimore Minnesota Jacksonville New York Giants Dallas Buffalo Cincinnati New Orleans (from San Francisco through Miami and Denver) Philadelphia Kansas City

The full order for all seven rounds can be found here.

Where are the Bears currently slated to pick?

Round 1, Pick 9 (from CAR)

Round 2, Pick 53 (from BAL)

Round 2, Pick 61 (from CAR)

Round 3, Pick 64

Round 4, Pick 103

Round 4, Pick 133 (from PHI)

Round 5, Pick 136

Round 5, Pick 148 (from NE)

Round 7, Pick 218

Round 7, Pick 258 (Comp selection)

Once the draft starts we’ll be tracking every selection and trade made by GM Ryan Poles here: Chicago Bears NFL Draft results 2023

Odds

According to our partners over at DraftKings Sportsbook, the favorite position for the Bears to select first is offensive line at -175 with defensive line/edge next at +180.

Which prospects will be in K.C. at the draft?